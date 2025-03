The Guardian reports that more than 9,000 unpaid carers looking after ill and disabled loved ones have become the latest to be hit with carer’s allowance overpayment debts in the past year, prompting calls for ministers to suspend the controversial practice.The paper says that while the government has promised to tackle the carer’s allowance scandal and launched a review, the latest figures show carers continue to be unwittingly caught by the system, landing them with debts often running into thousands of pounds:Why was this not sorted out when the government announced its changes to the welfare system a few days ago? Freezing this anomolous penalty while the review does it work would have been relatively easy to do. Instead ministers continue to penalise carers.