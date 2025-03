One of the more eye-catching promises from Labour at the last general election was that familes would be £1,000 better off. However, things have not really gone to plan: energy bills are up by about £280, council tax is soaring, while water bills have risen by £120 a year. To coin a former Labour campaign slogan; 'Things can only get better', or can they.The Guardian reports that living standards for all UK families are set to fall by 2030, with those on the lowest incomes declining twice as fast as middle and high earners, according to data that raises serious questions about Keir Starmer’s pledge to make working people better off.The paper says that the grim economic analysis, produced by the respected Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), comes before the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, makes her spring statement on Wednesday in which she will announce new cuts to public spending rather than increase borrowing or raise taxes, so as to keep within the government’s “iron clad” fiscal rules:Cuts in public spending will only exacebate the misery, what is needed is investment funded from taxes on wealth. As it stands, Labour can expect to have their promises thrown back in their face at the next election.