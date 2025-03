The Independent reports that as predicted, Chancellor Rachel Reeves used her spring budget to implement a further squeeze on the welfare budget, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month, with the package now expected to save £4.8 billion rather than the more than £5 billion in 2029/30 hoped for by ministers.The paper says that in a damning revelation, the government’s own impact assessment said after the announcement that an estimated quarter of a million people, including 50,000 children, would be pushed into relative poverty by the end of the decade as a result of welfare reforms.The assessment also estimated 3.2 million families would lose on average £1,720 per year compared to inflation in 2029 and 2030:Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey was excoriating about the cuts:But perhaps the most damning assessment from Labour perspective came from one of their own MPs. Kim Johnson, the Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, warned, saying that the announcementIt really does feel as if austerity has returned.