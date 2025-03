The Independent reports that the housing minister has promised that the centuries-old leasehold system in England and Wales will be abolished before the next general election.The paper says that the sale of new leasehold flats will be banned under government plans to make commonhold the default tenure, handing homeowners greater control over their properties:This is very welcome, but there are other reforms that are needed as well, not least with the latest trend of imposing service charges on new freehold housing estates without giving homeowners any say in how the money is spent or how much is raised.In leasehold flats the home owners can vote to change management company. That should also be an option on freehold housing estates.