I have only just come across this article of a few weeks ago in Politics Home and the pessimistic view it takes of Welsh Labour's prospects in next year's Senedd elections.The greatest interest though is the view of anonymous Labour MPs as to the way that the Welsh Labour Government has become its own worst enemy. The reference of course, is to the rather bizarre electoral system designed to give maximum control to poltical party bosses and imposed on us without proper consultation, which with the rise of Reform, takes the next Senedd election into uncharted territory,Welsh Labour's prospects are summed up by one Welsh Labour MP, who is quoted as saying:If the Welsh Government can't convince their own MPs then what chance do they have with the electorate.