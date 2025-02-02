







They say that the announcement provides a harsh reality check at the end of a week where the chancellor had hoped to use a major speech to get her economic growth agenda back on track:



Already, her attempts to woo major companies again with pledges of major investments including the expansion of Heathrow and a new Silicon Valley between Oxford and Cambridge had fallen flat.



Praise for her speech from business leaders had not been met with actions as Lloyds Bank, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and two major universities announced thousands of job losses.

While the row with AstraZeneca appeared to be around previously promised subsidies, there is deep disquiet among business leaders about the hike in national insurance contributions dubbed the “jobs tax” and a massive rollout of employment rights with a repeal of restrictions on industrial action.



Tory shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: “There’s no vaccine for incompetence. In the same week they talked about growth, Labour seem to have fumbled a deal with AstraZeneca, one of the UK’s largest companies and central to the critical Life Sciences sector.



"This is yet another sign that their tax rises and changes to employment law have made the UK an unattractive place to invest.



"When will Labour learn that only businesses can creates growth and jobs in the economy?”



The major pharmaceutical company claimed Labour had failed to match the previous tory government’s offer of support.



The decision reverses an announcement made by then-chancellor Jeremy Hunt at last year’s March budget that would have seen the pharmaceutical company expand its existing facility in Speke.



At the time, the Conservative government said the investment would both boost the UK’s life sciences sector and improve public health protection and pandemic preparedness.



Confirming the reversal on Friday, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca said: “Following discussions with the current Government, we are no longer pursuing our planned investment in Speke.



“Several factors have influenced this decision including the timing and reduction of the final offer compared to the previous government’s proposal.”



The existing facility will continue to operate and no jobs are at risk.



Rachel Reeves obsession with growth is starting to sound like a Liz Truss tribute act, and much like the rather ridiculous former Prime Minister, she is finding it harder to deliver than perhaps she realised.