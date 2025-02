Evidence that things are going awry is set out in black and white in this article in the Independent . They report that Reeves has suffered a humiliating blow to her hopes win back business confidence after AstraZeneca has cancelled a planned £450 million investment in a vaccine manufacturing plant in Merseyside.They say that the announcement provides a harsh reality check at the end of a week where the chancellor had hoped to use a major speech to get her economic growth agenda back on track:Reeves will have to start listening better if she is to achieve her goals.