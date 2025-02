It is time that the rules were swept aside so that MPs can scrutinise the royal family in the same way as they scrutinise other aspects of government.

The Guardian reports that the government is to face questions about Prince Andrew and other members of the royal family’s use of public money after talks to overcome restrictions on scrutinising the monarchy in parliament.They says that Labour peer George Foulkes has had the first of what he intends to be a number of questions about Andrew accepted, after “helpful” discussions last week with the deputy speaker in the House of Lords, John Gardiner.The paper adds that these talks came after Lord Foulkes said recently that he had been refused permission to table a question proposing a public register of royal interests. He has called for greater scrutiny of the royals, including in parliament:This is a welcome development, but it doesnt go far enough. The medieval rules about not being able to scrutinise the way the royal family spends the £86m a year of public money it receives or how it uses its influence to affect legislation and policy are not fit for purpose in twenty first century Britain.