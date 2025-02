The paper says that Towler is not alone in calling out the nastiness, adding that even before this new wave of anti-migrant policies was properly unleashed in November Labour peer Ann Mallalieu was warning Starmer that he was turning them into the “nasty party”:



Labour MPs are publicly and privately pleased that some of the more egregious Tory policies, like Rwanda deportations and detention of children, have been dropped by this government.



But that is as far as it goes.



Privately a number of them are complaining that the government under Starmer is “deeply unlikable” and “behaving too much like Reform-lite”.



One new MP even said: “We look like the nasty party now.”



This is playing badly in the polls and in core areas like Scotland and Wales.



Diane Abbott, writing over the weekend for The Independent, is one of the few to publicly say Labour is becoming Reform-lite, but others are privately pondering whether there may need to be a change of leader sometime.



Poor Paddington Bear. According to the Independent , when challenged about a new government crackdown on refugees travelling to the UK by small boat, Labour MP Stella Creasy claimed it flew in the face of Britain’s tradition of letting those who seek refuge in the UK become “part of the community” and is so harsh it would even mean turning away Paddington Bear.The Guardian reports that the Home Office has been accused of quietly blocking thousands of refugees from applying for citizenship if they arrived in the UK by small boats or hidden in vehicles.The paper says that guidance for staff assessing people who have applied for naturalisation says that, since Monday, applicants who have “made a dangerous journey will normally be refused citizenship”:These changes go even further than the conservatives ever did, and leave the Labour Party open to charges that they are the new nasty party.