Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The hidden scandals
I suppose it is because WhatsApp provides a supposedly secure and private forum that MPs and other politicians use it for confidential chats. The danger is when they get careless and believe that they can let rip with what they really think, believing that their views will never see the light of day, only to discover their error when the conversation adorns the headlines of every major newspaper.
At least two Labour MPs and quite a few Labour councillors are no doubt regretting doing just that this morning. The Independent reports that eleven Labour councillors have now been suspended from the party over their membership of a WhatsApp group that has already seen two MPs lose the whip.
The paper records that former health minister Andrew Gwynne was sacked over the weekend for offensive messages sent in the group, named Trigger Me Timbers, while on Monday, Oliver Ryan, who was elected as MP for Burnley last summer, became the second MP to have the whip withdrawn over his involvement in the group:
Now, almost a dozen more Labour members – including Mr Gwynne’s wife – are understood to have been suspended.
Other councillors who were administratively suspended on Tuesday are understood to include former council leader Brenda Warrington, and Claire Reid, a member of Labour’s national policy forum.
The group’s members come from Tameside and Stockport councils.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, a group of councillors have been administratively suspended from the Labour Party.
“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures and this process is ongoing. Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”
Mr Gwynne left government and was suspended from Labour at the weekend after reports he had sent messages to the group including a joke about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.
He also said hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections.
The MP for Gorton and Denton in Greater Manchester said he deeply regretted his “badly misjudged comments” and apologised for “any offence caused” in a statement.
Sir Keir Starmer dismissed him as a minister as soon as he became aware of the comments, it is understood.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Mr Ryan appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the group.
The newspaper does not name the MP being mocked in the group and notes he has never discussed his sexuality publicly and is not publicly known to be gay.
Mr Ryan is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey.
It is not a good look for a party that professes to be socially liberal and tolerant of all beliefs.
