It used to be Twitter where politicians came unstuck from a late night retweet or a drunken tirade, but the focus has switched recently to a less public forum, one which is meant to be private because it is encrypted, but is proving as leaky as most government departments.I suppose it is because WhatsApp provides a supposedly secure and private forum that MPs and other politicians use it for confidential chats. The danger is when they get careless and believe that they can let rip with what they really think, believing that their views will never see the light of day, only to discover their error when the conversation adorns the headlines of every major newspaper.At least two Labour MPs and quite a few Labour councillors are no doubt regretting doing just that this morning. The Independent reports that eleven Labour councillors have now been suspended from the party over their membership of a WhatsApp group that has already seen two MPs lose the whip.The paper records that former health minister Andrew Gwynne was sacked over the weekend for offensive messages sent in the group, named Trigger Me Timbers, while on Monday, Oliver Ryan, who was elected as MP for Burnley last summer, became the second MP to have the whip withdrawn over his involvement in the group:It is not a good look for a party that professes to be socially liberal and tolerant of all beliefs.