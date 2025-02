The Guardian reports that Kemi Badenoch is being urged to overhaul her approach to prime minister’s questions and bring in more experienced advisers to prepare for the weekly political joust, amid criticisms of her approach to taking on Keir Starmer.The paper says that some MPs are complaining that their fledgling leader is raising the wrong topics and picking unconvincing lines of attack against the prime minister at PMQs, which is her most prominent opportunity to make the political weather, while others have been concerned about the level of support for her from colleagues during the exchanges:The paper adds that Tory figures are concerned about what could happen should the Conservatives suffer a poor set of local elections in May, as expected, with MPs saying that any discussion about replacing another leader would make them look absurd and must be avoided.All in all. it's a right mess they've got themselves into.