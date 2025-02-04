Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Starmer's EU reset evidence that Brexit has failed
Independent reports that Emmanuel Macron is reportedly set to tell Sir Keir Starmer his appearance at a summit of EU leaders on Monday is proof Brexit has failed.
The paper adds that senior diplomats have reportedly said that the French president views the prime minister as the “demandeur”, a leader humbled into returning to the EU fold because Britain has been weakened by Brexit:
“The Brexit project, breaking away from the EU to create a global Britain, didn’t work. We thought it wouldn’t work because the UK is European, geographically and economically. Brexit was a project for a stable and prosperous world, but in a complicated world, obviously the UK will be closer to Europe,” one source told The Times.
Ahead of the visit, Sir Keir said that Brexit is “settled”, but added that “I do want to see a closer relationship on defence and security, on energy, on trade and our economy”.
“And that is what we’re working on,” the PM said.
But Brussels diplomats have said Donald Trump’s return to the White House, and the looming threat of a global trade war, have heightened the need for Britain to return to the EU’s orbit.
At a meeting of the 27 EU leaders on Monday, Sir Keir will place defence at the heart of his post-Brexit reset with Brussels, calling on European allies to double down on their support for Ukraine.
He will challenge EU countries to ramp up their defence spending to keep the continent safe from Vladimir Putin’s “campaign of sabotage and destruction”.
But while the PM wants to focus on defence and security, he is also facing questions about other parts of the UK’s relationship with Europe, notably over fishing and a youth mobility agreement.
A senior UK government source has indicated Britain is closer to agreeing to a deal on youth mobility, which would allow under-30s to study, work and travel across the European Union for a number of years.
The scheme, a key demand of Brussels in Sir Keir’s bid for closer ties with the EU, would run for up to three years under concessions being considered by the bloc. In a sign Labour could ease its opposition so far to a scheme, a government source told The Telegraph “we will look at anything that the European Union does put forward”.
Ahead of the meeting on Monday, Sir Keir was warned Brussels will play tough in negotiations about closer ties, with Sir Keir facing the same fate as Boris Johnson in talks with the bloc – with tough concessions demanded in return for any new relationship.
Sir Keir will be warned that progress on issues such as defence and security is not an option unless he is willing to give ground on issues such as EU access to Britain’s fishing waters and a youth mobility scheme.
In a boost for Sir Keir ahead of the meeting, Poland’s foreign minister said that while Brexit is not reversible, the EU would like to have Britain as “a major partner” on security and defence.
In my view Macron has judged the UK's weakness perfectly, as well as identifying a huge opportunity for Starmer to start to put things right. As Ed Davey has now started to say much more openly, we need to be part of the single market if we are to stand up to Trump and his tariffs, and if we are to kickstart growth.
The paper adds that senior diplomats have reportedly said that the French president views the prime minister as the “demandeur”, a leader humbled into returning to the EU fold because Britain has been weakened by Brexit:
“The Brexit project, breaking away from the EU to create a global Britain, didn’t work. We thought it wouldn’t work because the UK is European, geographically and economically. Brexit was a project for a stable and prosperous world, but in a complicated world, obviously the UK will be closer to Europe,” one source told The Times.
Ahead of the visit, Sir Keir said that Brexit is “settled”, but added that “I do want to see a closer relationship on defence and security, on energy, on trade and our economy”.
“And that is what we’re working on,” the PM said.
But Brussels diplomats have said Donald Trump’s return to the White House, and the looming threat of a global trade war, have heightened the need for Britain to return to the EU’s orbit.
At a meeting of the 27 EU leaders on Monday, Sir Keir will place defence at the heart of his post-Brexit reset with Brussels, calling on European allies to double down on their support for Ukraine.
He will challenge EU countries to ramp up their defence spending to keep the continent safe from Vladimir Putin’s “campaign of sabotage and destruction”.
But while the PM wants to focus on defence and security, he is also facing questions about other parts of the UK’s relationship with Europe, notably over fishing and a youth mobility agreement.
A senior UK government source has indicated Britain is closer to agreeing to a deal on youth mobility, which would allow under-30s to study, work and travel across the European Union for a number of years.
The scheme, a key demand of Brussels in Sir Keir’s bid for closer ties with the EU, would run for up to three years under concessions being considered by the bloc. In a sign Labour could ease its opposition so far to a scheme, a government source told The Telegraph “we will look at anything that the European Union does put forward”.
Ahead of the meeting on Monday, Sir Keir was warned Brussels will play tough in negotiations about closer ties, with Sir Keir facing the same fate as Boris Johnson in talks with the bloc – with tough concessions demanded in return for any new relationship.
Sir Keir will be warned that progress on issues such as defence and security is not an option unless he is willing to give ground on issues such as EU access to Britain’s fishing waters and a youth mobility scheme.
In a boost for Sir Keir ahead of the meeting, Poland’s foreign minister said that while Brexit is not reversible, the EU would like to have Britain as “a major partner” on security and defence.
In my view Macron has judged the UK's weakness perfectly, as well as identifying a huge opportunity for Starmer to start to put things right. As Ed Davey has now started to say much more openly, we need to be part of the single market if we are to stand up to Trump and his tariffs, and if we are to kickstart growth.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home