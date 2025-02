The Independent reports that Emmanuel Macron is reportedly set to tell Sir Keir Starmer his appearance at a summit of EU leaders on Monday is proof Brexit has failed.The paper adds that senior diplomats have reportedly said that the French president views the prime minister as the “demandeur”, a leader humbled into returning to the EU fold because Britain has been weakened by Brexit:In my view Macron has judged the UK's weakness perfectly, as well as identifying a huge opportunity for Starmer to start to put things right. As Ed Davey has now started to say much more openly, we need to be part of the single market if we are to stand up to Trump and his tariffs, and if we are to kickstart growth.