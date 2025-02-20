Thursday, February 20, 2025
Senior Tory scores own goal
Independent reports that top Tory Richard Holden has accidentally exposed his own party’s shocking record on increasing prison capacity, revealing that the Conservatives increased jail spaces by just 455 places in fourteen years.
The paper says that, in what appears to have been an attempt to dig up information on Labour’s record, the shadow paymaster general used a written parliamentary question to ask how many new prison places were built under the previous Labour administration, between May 1997 and May 2010, and the previous Tory administration, between May 2010 and July 2024.
Unfortunately for him, the response from justice minister Sir Nicholas Dakin revealed that the Tories increased the capacity of the prison estate by just 455 spaces in their fourteen years in power - fewer spaces than the current government has created in its seven months in office:
The previous Labour government boosted space by 27,830 new prison places, the data shows.
A further written question asked by Mr Holden also revealed that between 2010 and 2024, the Tories closed the doors of more than 7,500 prison cells.
However, when he pressed for further information from the House of Commons library, separate data showed that between 1997 and 2010 - under the previous Labour government - the number of prisoners in double bunked cells had increased by more than 9,000. And between 1999 and 2010, those placed in overcrowded accommodation increased by around 7,000.
Oops!
