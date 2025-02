The Guardian reports on the conclusion of the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee that Home Office’s plans to house asylum seekers revealed a “dysfunctional culture of repeated mistakes and weak internal challenge” that wasted nearly £100m.The paper says the Committee's report found that the department had a “troubling culture that repeatedly wastes public money” after examining the acquisition of the £15.4m HMP Northeye site to house new arrivals:The obsession of Tory Ministers with the asylum agenda, their unrealistic targets on immigration and their profligacy in pursuit of these objectives has cost the taxpayer dear, and in the process failed to make any difference to resolving the issues they highlighted.