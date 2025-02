The Independent reports that Ed Miliband has urged energy watchdog Ofgem to crack down on soaring costs as forecasts show the typical energy bill could soon rise by over £100 a year.The paper says that Whitehall sources have indicated that they expect bills in most UK regions to increase by around £9 a month over next three months, hitting Labour’s pledge to curb the cost of living:Labour's problem though goes deeper than worries about the country's lack of gas storage and dependence on fossil fuels. Another price increase will serve to rmeind voters once again about their misjudgement in abolishing the winter fuel allowance for most pensioners.