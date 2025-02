The Independent reports that Rachel Reeves is under mounting pressure over allegations she used company expenses in a former job to buy handbags, perfume, earrings and wine for colleagues, and exaggerated her Bank of England experience on her CV.The paper says that the BBC has alleged that before entering parliament, the chancellor was one of three employees investigated by Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) for using her expenses to "fund a lifestyle" with inappropriate spending on dinners, events, taxis and gifts.Labour are discovering how difficult it is to stick to their agenda when stories like tis emerge.