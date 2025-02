To be honest I'm getting a bit bored with massive tomes lifting the lid on behind the scenes controversy in government, but that isn't going to stop me blogging on some of the more newsworthy revelations of the latest.The Independent reports thathas left the prime minister facing a series of questions over a meeting with his voice coach while the UK was under strict Covid restrictions and details an attempted ‘coup’ by his deputy.They add that The loss of the Hartlepool by-election in May 2021 came as a blow to the Labour leader, so much so that in its aftermath, he sacked the party chairman, Angela Rayner, triggering a stand-off:The paper says that the one story from the book that has caused the most problems for Starmer is when it emerged that former actress Leonie Mellinger, who was his voice coach, was made a ‘key worker’ during the Covid pandemic:For me the most damaging revelation is that Morgan McSweeney once questioned his boss’s lack of political nous by saying: “Keir acts like an HR manager, not a leader. What’s the point of circling the wagons if you can’t last?”They add that another of Sir Keir’s senior advisers in opposition, jokingly referenced London’s driverless Docklands Light Railway (DLR) to say:How these stories play out in the coming months will need to be seen, but in terms of the idea that Starmer is not up to the job could well haunt him to the next general electiuon.