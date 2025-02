The Guardian reports that the solicitors’ regulator has reopened an investigation into the business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, over accusations he misrepresented his legal career.The paper says that the Solicitors Regulation Authority said on Friday it would look into allegations that Reynolds had incorrectly claimed to have worked as a solicitor even though he did not finish his legal training:Reynolds is the second Minister to be accused of having incorrect information on his Linkedin profile. Chancellor, Rachel Reeves has also had to correct her profile after it said she had been an economist at the bank HBOS when she actually worked in retail banking. It isnt a good look.