Labour Minister under investigation
Guardian reports that the solicitors’ regulator has reopened an investigation into the business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, over accusations he misrepresented his legal career.
The paper says that the Solicitors Regulation Authority said on Friday it would look into allegations that Reynolds had incorrectly claimed to have worked as a solicitor even though he did not finish his legal training:
The confirmation comes after the website Guido Fawkes revealed Reynolds had not qualified, despite his LinkedIn profile listing one of his previous jobs as “solicitor”.
The SRA wrote to Reynolds in January after becoming aware of the error on his LinkedIn profile but decided not to take further action after it was corrected.
On Friday, however, a spokesperson for the regulator said: “We looked at that issue at the time we became aware of it and contacted Mr Reynolds about the profiles. The materials were corrected, and we closed the matter with no further action based on all the evidence we had at the time.
“However, we’ve now become aware of further information, so we will look at this.”
The spokesperson would not say why the regulator had changed its position since Wednesday.
The decision came after Robert Jenrick wrote to the SRA demanding a new inquiry. The shadow justice secretary earlier this week accused Reynolds of “criminal conduct” and called on the prime minister, Keir Starmer, to sack him.
Reynolds is the second Minister to be accused of having incorrect information on his Linkedin profile. Chancellor, Rachel Reeves has also had to correct her profile after it said she had been an economist at the bank HBOS when she actually worked in retail banking. It isnt a good look.
