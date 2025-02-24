Monday, February 24, 2025
Karma and a leading Tory
Mirror reports that ambitious Tory Robert Jenrick has been forced to correct his own CV - after accusing Labour politicians of embellishing theirs.
The paper says that in a biography on his website, Mr Jenrick claims to have been "the joint youngest Cabinet Minister since the Second World War, tied with Harold Wilson and William Hague" when he was made Housing Secretary in 2019, but he was 37 at the time he was elevated to the cabinet, while Wilson and Hague were 31 and 34 respectively when reaching Cabinet minister status:
Mr Jenrick's lengthy LinkedIn bio runs to over 300 words, including grandiose statements about his "formative years" being "defined by fundamental conservative values".
In recent days he's attacked Labour politicians including Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds for correcting errors on their CV.
Mr Jenrick said on Twitter : "In the real world, if you lie about your CV you resign"
A source close to Mr Jenrick said the error had now been corrected.
A Labour Spokesperson said: “Honest Bob Jenrick has a lot to say about other people but now he’s been caught red handed telling porky pies about his own career.
“It’s an open secret that Jenrick is on manouevres given calamity Kemi Badenoch ’s bungling leadership, but watching him trying to pass off a Labour Prime Minister’s achievement as his own is a boast too far.
“The shadow justice role requires integrity.
“No one should take a thing that Honest Bob says seriously.”
Oops. Karma strikes again.
