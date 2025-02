The Guardian features the existential crisis facing UK universities from huge funding pressures made worse by government policies.The paper says that nearly one in four leading UK universities are slashing staff numbers and cutting budgets, with up to 10,000 redundancies or job losses, bringing calls for action to avoid damaging the sector’s international standing.They add that in the past week four universities, including two members of the research-intensive Russell Group of universities, have announced a combined 1,000 job losses in response to budget shortfalls, while about 90 universities are currently restructuring alongside compulsory and voluntary redundancy schemes to lower their wage bills.The paper features the decision by Cardiff University to axe its highly rated nursing courses as well as job losses in humanities subjects:Highlighting the lack of fuss being made about the loss of these courses is absolutely right. It is something that Welsh journalist Will Hayward is particularly scathing about in his latest newsletter.He says that the proposed 400 job cuts at Cardiff Uni have been covered extensively but what hasn’t got the attention it deserves is the Welsh Government’s attempt to abdicate responsibility over this:He quotes the response by Vikki Howells to questions in which she says:One of the big failures of devolution in my view is the inability of ministers to carry out effective workforce planning around the health service. The shortage of nurses is a symptom of that. Their failure to secure this vital course is just more of the same. an abrogation of responsibility by the Welsh government.