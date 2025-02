The Guardian reports that a Guardian investigation into the House of Lords has raised questions over the accountability of parliament’s second chamber, with revelations about how a string of peers are benefiting from commercial interests.The paper says that one in 10 members have been hired to give political or policy advice, according to their own declarations, and others do paid work for companies that could conflict with their role as legislators:As the Guardian points out, ministers are in the process of removing the remaining 92 hereditary peers, amid opposition from many Conservative lords. However, further changes promised in the Labour manifesto – including an age limit of 80, reforming the appointments process, setting minimum levels of attendance, and a consultation on replacing the chamber – are yet to take shape and there are fears they will be kicked into the long grass.More importantly, none of the proposed changes would tighten the rules on lobbying and paid employment. It is about time that government got to grips with reforming this overlarge retirement home for politicians, or better still replace it with an elected second house.