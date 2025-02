There is no doubt in my mind that the decision to increase spending on defence to 2.5% of GDP and more is the correct path, but like a number of other people I perturbed at the fact that it is being funded by cutting internatioal aid. It seems that there is not unanimity within the government either.The Guardian reports that cabinet ministers including Ed Miliband have raised concerns over Keir Starmer’s decision to slash overseas aid to pay for increased defence spending, while dozens of Labour MPs from all wings of the party have also expressed alarm at the plan.The paper says that after aid agencies warned that the decision to cut the UK’s aid commitment from 0.5% of GDP annually to 0.3% would have a devastating impact in many areas, several MPs condemned the idea as shortsighted and unjustified:Putting aside the moral issues for a minute, foreign aid is soft power, it helps to build alliances and trade partners. Pulling back from that leaves the door open for China and other powers to step in and extend their influence. This is a cut the government could soon regret.