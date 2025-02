One of the many factors lying behind the rise of Reform in the polls is disillusionment with Keir Starmer. That is especially so amongst voters over the age of 45, who, according to the Independent , are favouring Nigel Farage's party over their more traditional allegiances and, more worryingly for all poilitical parties, are the group with the highest propensity to vote.Nevertheless, Labour appear to think that the Prime Minister is their secret weapon in getting the truth out about Reform for, as the Independent reports elsewhere , Starmer is poised to take the fight directly to the insurgent right-wing party, arguing its policies are “alien” to the needs of working people.The paper says that the PM will use the Scottish Labour Conference in Glasgow today to challenge the gathered MSPs, MPs and activists to “show a path to the future”, warning that if his party does not then “others will fill that void”:Of course we've been down this road before. Many voters' views of politics are based on their gut instincts rather than facts. In a lot of cases they have a distorted view of what those facts are, especially on immigration, and won't take correction. I know, I've tried.By all means set out the situation as it really is, and keep repeating it ad nauseum until some of it sinks in, but the real path to disarming Farage and his fellow travellers lies in fixing the country. That means getting the economy, the health service, education, public transport and basic infrastructure working as it is meant to. It also means not penalising groups of people who are needed to be part of that anti-Reform coalition through measures like abolishing the winter fuel allowance.We need proper investment in our public services, and we need it now, not at some nebulous time in the future when economic growth is deemed sufficient. It is time for deeds not words. The stakes couldn't be higher.