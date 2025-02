The Guardian reports that Labour reportedly dropped a plan to ban foreign political donations after an intervention from Waheed Alli, the Labour peer who paid for Keir Starmer’s clothes and glasses.The paper says that the plan, if implemented, would have scuppered any potential donations from the billionaire Elon Musk to Reform UK by making it illegal to donate unless donors were registered to vote in the UK or via companies owned by people based in Britain:Whatever the truth, the impression that the government us being led by its donors is terribly damaging and of course plays into the hands of both Nigel Farage and the Tory Party.