The Guardian reports that a landmark bill that would make the UK’s climate and environment targets legally binding seems doomed after government whips ordered Labour MPs to oppose it following a breakdown in negotiations.The paper says that supporters of the climate and nature bill, introduced by the Liberal Democrat MP Roz Savage, say Labour have insisted on the removal of clauses that would require the UK to meet the targets it agreed to at Cop and other international summits:This bill is the first real test of this government's commitment to tackling climate change. Will they flunk it?