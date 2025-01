The Independent reports that senior Tories are keen for former prime minister Liz Truss to “take a holiday” and get out of the public gaze for “at least a year”, after she became a popular fixture, among Donald Trump’s Maga supporters and donors, on the inauguration party circuit in Washington DC last week.The paper says that on Monday night, just hours after Trump was sworn in as president, the former prime minister, who lasted just 49 days in Downing Street, stood up at one of the official balls celebrating the inauguration and gave an impromptu speech.They add that Truss is said to have repeated the line that Britain needs its own Trump, and praised the incoming US president for “saving Western civilisation”:With opportunism like that it is no wonder that Badenoch and her colleagues are keen for a prolonged period of silence.