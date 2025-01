The Guardian reports that Kemi Badenoch has been urged by a former Conservative pensions minister to clarify “what on earth she means” by suggesting the pensions triple lock could be means-tested, amid alarm within the party that she will lose support among older people.The paper says that the Conservative leader suggested she could back a major policy shift away from the universal promise introduced by the Liberal Democrats when in coalition with her party that the state pension will rise each year by whichever is highest out of 2.5%, inflation, or earnings:One does get the impression that Badenoch is making this sort of thing up as she goes along, which makes her remarks even more damaging for the Tories. There is certainly a need to reform the state pension system so that every pensioner gets a single payment comparable to the minimum wage, but this is not the way to do it.As one paper pointed out, what makes it worse is that by the time of the next General Election it is possible that about a third of those pensioners who voted Tory last year may no longer be with us, while a large proportion of more conservative, younger voters are being sucked into voting Reform. Badenoch cannot afford to alienate pensioners.