In his book 'Politics on the Edge', former Conservative Cabinet Minister Rory Stewart reminded us of what we were promised by the Brexit campaign in 2016. He quotes from an article written by Michael Gove and Boris Johnson in which they promised that after Brexit,He went on to quote from a separate article in the Telegraph on 26 June 2016 in which Boris Johnson claimed:The reality has been very different of course, a fact that is made very clear in this aricle in the Independent . In a mirror of Stewart's writing they say that Brexiteers promised a new age of British sovereignty, a crackdown on migration and the much-derided “£350m a week” that could be diverted from the EU back into the NHS, but half a decade on, Brexit appears to have missed the mark:The article is detailed and extensive, many of the statistics it relies on are contained in the paper's front page, reproduced at the head of this blogpost, but I have pulled out a few headlines.The paper says that in 2023, Bloomberg Economics estimated that the UK is suffering £100bn a year in lost output from leaving the EU, while a recent study from the Centre for Economic Performance at LSE found that goods exports from the UK dropped by £27bn in 2022 alone as a result of Brexit. The study suggests that 16,400 businesses – some 14 per cent of UK exporters – stopped exporting to the EU due to Brexit trade rules.And on the core pledge to put an extra £350m a week into the NHS, the paper points out that from fiscal year 2022/23, the core NHS budget jumped from £162.3bn to £185.4bn, however this budget was still lower than the previous year when including additional Covid spending, and that given the overlap of Covid and Brexit, it is very difficult to say whether money saved from leaving the EU was spent on the NHS, and what incentives were used to make funding decisions.Finally, on immigration and the claim by Gove and Johnson that curbing net migration is not achievable as long as the UK is a member of the EU, it is apparent that leaving the EU did not have the intended effect on net migration.The paper points out that at least 3.6 million immigrants have entered the UK since Brexit (between June 2021 and June 2024, the latest available data); with net migration at 2.3 million over that period. Net migration is more than double its pre-Brexit average.