The UK government has already lost one anti-corruption minister , after Tulip Siddiq resigned after an investigation by Laurie Magnus, the adviser on ministerial standards, into her use of properties given to herself and family by allies of the regime of Sheikh Hasina, now it appears that there is controversy surrounding her successor.The Independent reports that the Treasury has become embroiled in a new row with questions mounting over the appointment of Emma Reynolds as minister, who previously lobbied on behalf of Chinese interests.The paper says that until last year’s election, Reynolds served as managing director at banking trade group TheCityUK, a role which saw her lobby ministers to water down proposed restrictions on Chinese business activity. She also served as the Treasurer for the All Party Parliamentary Group on China.They add that last month, sources told Bloomberg that Reynolds had campaigned to keep China off the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme’s “enhanced tier”, a categorisation which would have increased transparency obligations for dealings with Beijing, though Labour said Ms Reynolds “was not involved in the government’s China policy”:It seems that Starmer can't catch a break.