Thursday, January 16, 2025
The past continues to haunt the UK's anti-corruption ministers
UK government has already lost one anti-corruption minister, after Tulip Siddiq resigned after an investigation by Laurie Magnus, the adviser on ministerial standards, into her use of properties given to herself and family by allies of the regime of Sheikh Hasina, now it appears that there is controversy surrounding her successor.
The Independent reports that the Treasury has become embroiled in a new row with questions mounting over the appointment of Emma Reynolds as minister, who previously lobbied on behalf of Chinese interests.
The paper says that until last year’s election, Reynolds served as managing director at banking trade group TheCityUK, a role which saw her lobby ministers to water down proposed restrictions on Chinese business activity. She also served as the Treasurer for the All Party Parliamentary Group on China.
They add that last month, sources told Bloomberg that Reynolds had campaigned to keep China off the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme’s “enhanced tier”, a categorisation which would have increased transparency obligations for dealings with Beijing, though Labour said Ms Reynolds “was not involved in the government’s China policy”:
The row over her Chinese links comes just weeks after Beijing was accused of spying on the Royal family and days after chancellor Rachel Reeves was heavily criticised for visting China.
Pressed on whether Ms Reynolds would make any decisions on China – the world’s second largest economy - in her new role, the prime minister’s official spokesperson repeatedly refused to say.
“The declaration process for ministers has been followed in the usual way… I’m not getting into the established process for declarations”, the spokesperson said.
The official was repeatedly pressed on whether Ms Reynolds has recused herself from making decisions on Beijing, but declined to provide an answer.
The PM’s official spokesperson denied that failing to answer the question demonstrated a lack of transparency, saying: “This government has strengthened the powers of the independent adviser. We’ve increased the regularity of transparency publications”, insisting that details on Ms Reynolds’ appointment will be published in the usual way.
It seems that Starmer can't catch a break.
