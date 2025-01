The Independent reports that the government is being urged to pour more funding into the care system after new projections showed the country is facing a social care timebomb as the number of over-85s is set to double over the next two decades.The paper says that Ramzi Suleiman, policy and public affairs manager at the Carers Trust, has issued a stark warning to the government, arguing that the sector is “nowhere near ready for this rise in older people” as it is “already creaking at the seams”:They quote Alison Bennett, the Liberal Democrats care spokesperson, as warning that the government’sThis is not something that can be kicked into the long grass by yet another commission, nor can the government hope to get to grips with the health service without sorting out social care. This is already a crisis, and without action it will only get worse.