Governments at every level does not have a good record when it comes to ICT projects, so it comes as no surprise that the Tory government scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda at a cost of £715m over two years, included a significant sum of money spent on a now-defunct computer system.The Guardian reports that the Conservative government spent more than £130m on IT and data systems for the scheme, which will never be used.The paper adds that digital tools needed to put the forced removal programme into effect made up the second-largest chunk of the £715m spent in little over two years, behind only the £290m handed directly to Paul Kagame’s government:With that sort of profligacy, it is little wonder that new government inherited a financial black hole.