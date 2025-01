I refuse to call it by its new name, but the Independent reports that Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson are among three Reform MPs accused of profiting from “spreading hateful rhetoric” after it emerged they’ve made thousands of pounds from posting on Elon Musk’s Twitter.The papeer says that Farage, Anderson and Rupert Lowe MP have all declared thousands in payments from the company in their recent parliamentary register of interests, via billionaire Musk’s ‘Creator’ revenue programme:The paper adds that a former X/Twitter curator, who worked for the organisation for seven years, has warned of the dangers of monetising content:This is how far this site has sunk.