The Observer reports that plans under consideration by ministers mean that MPs would no longer be able to rake in huge sums that can see them more than double their parliamentary salaries by signing contracts with media outlets.The paper says that they have been been told that talks on further tightening rules on MPs’ outside interests, including media contracts, will be started by leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, at a hearing of the all-party standards committee on Tuesday:This move is to be welcomed. MPs are elected to represent their constituents not to use their position to supplement their income from lucrative outside gigs, that can often be perceived as a conflict of interest.