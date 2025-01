The Observer reports that Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to forge closer economic links with Europe five years on from Brexit, as a major new poll shows voters clearly favour prioritising more trade with the EU over the US.The paper says that an MRP survey of almost 15,000 people by YouGov for the Best for Britain thinktank shows more people in every constituency in England, Scotland and Wales back closer arrangements with the EU rather than more transatlantic trade with Washington.They add that even in Nigel Farage’s seat of Clacton, more people think the UK is better off trading more with its neighbours on the continent than with the US under the Reform UK leader’s ally Donald Tump:With goods traded by UK companies to and from the EU facing time-consuming and costly delays at borders as checks are conducted, with possible US tariffs and with restrictions on the free movement of labour causing shortages in key areas, the only way that we can start to grow the economy is through these closer economic links. The sooner, the better.