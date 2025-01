As bromances go, the Farage-Musk love-in turned out to be very short-lived. The Guardian reports that having told the King how to do his job, berated Keir Starmer, called Jess Phillips a “rape genocide apologist”, and sought to interfere in the UK's judicial processes. Elon Musk is now calling on Farage to be replaced as leader of Reform.The paper reports that Musk has said Nigel Farage “doesn’t have what it takes” to be Reform UK’s leader, despite Farage refusing to condemn the billionaire businessman for his inflammatory comments about Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips just hours earlier:Whether Musk will now give the promised $100m donation to Reform has to be seen, but Farage should reflect that if he is going to sup with the devil, to coin a phrase, then it may not always be to his benefit.