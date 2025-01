The Independent reports that Rachel Reeves’s plans for a “family farm tax” have suffered a major blow after the supermarket giant Tesco called on her to halt the policy.The paper says that the retailer has backed farmers in their fight against the inheritance tax raid, with its chief commercial officer warning the “UK’s future food security is at stake”:I can't see Labour backing down on this one, but as the pressure increases it's possible that some of their newly elected MPs in rural seats will start to question the policy.