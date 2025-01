Back in 2016, as the Brexit referendum campaign got underway, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove published a joimt article in the Sun in which promised that after BrexitIn separate article in the Telegraph on 26 June 2016, Boris Johnson claimed:Today is the fifth anninversary of us leaving the EU and judging it on what was promised by the main protaganists above it has been a totla and utter failure. The Independent takes a more measured view , though their conclusion is not much different from mine.The paper says that Brexiteers promised a new age of British sovereignty, a crackdown on migration and the much-derided “£350m a week” that could be diverted from the EU back into the NHS, but half a decade on, and by many metrics, Brexit appears to have missed the mark:The numbers speak for themselves:For those who quote the pandemic and the energy crisis as the source of our economic woes it is worth noting that the UK’s GDP took the worst hit compared to all other G7 nations at the time; a 10.3 per cent drop in 2020:On health, excluding emergency funding due to Covid, the planned NHS budget scarcely increased in 2020/21 and 2021/22, from fiscal year 2022/23, the core NHS budget jumped from £162.3bn to £185.4bn. Although Michael Gove claimed that Brexit had “delivered” on its £350m NHS pledge, no evidence was provided and the budget was still lower than the previous year when including additional Covid spending.While, leaving the EU did not have the intended effect on net migration. The paper says that free movement was in place until January 2021, but since then, net migration and immigration have soared. At least 3.6 million immigrants have entered the UK since Brexit (between June 2021 and June 2024, the latest available data); with net migration at 2.3 million over that period.All in all, the whole project has been a complete disaster and we are paying the price.