Government is hard, you make unpopular decisions, you upset members of your own party and then you have to keep them in line so that you can implement the policies people are complaining about.This is the meat and drink of politics and each party has a different approach to getting these things done. Whether it is Boris Johnson withdrawing the whip and ending the political careers of a large number of pro-European MPs who wouldn't go along with his bonkers Brexit plan, or Keir Starmer temporarily suspending seven Parliamentarians early in his term because they voted to scrap the two-child benefit cap, Prime Ministers do what they can to get their agenda through.Where it gets a bit barmy is when this disciplinary regime starts to filter down the ranks. Yes, leaders need their troops in the lobbies in Westminster, but do they really have to come down hard on the rank and file who are asking legitimate questions, and in doing so representing the concerns of their constituents?THe BBC reports that rwenty councillors have quit Labour in protest at the party's direction under Sir Keir Starmer, and after ten of them had been blocked from standing for Labour at upcoming local elections for Nottinghamshire County Council after questioning the winter fuel policy:Not a good start to the new year for Keir Starmer.