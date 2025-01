The Independent reports that Chancellor Rachel Reeves has prompted fury over the environment with the growth plan she unveiled, including backing for a third runway at Heathrow Airport and for new roads, and sweeping away environmental protections in planning.The paper says that Shaun Spiers, executive director at think tank Green Alliance, has warned against "growth at any cost", saying:While David Walsh of the World Wildlife Fund said that Reeves was making a "costly mistake" with airport expansions that take decades to build and increase carbon emissions:Other environmental groups reacted to the announcement and the revelation that the extra runway would see the number of flights increase to more than 700,000 a year:This is not going to go down well amongst environmentalists in the Labour Party either, including MPs, some of whom have inherited constituencies which will be directly affected by the airport expansion. Things may well get interesting.