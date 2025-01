I avoided watching the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States for aesthetic reasons, and also because I have a life, but the ramifications for Keir Starmer's government may well be worth monitoring closely, not least because he has mightily upset the chief honcho over Labour's overt support for Kamala Harris in the presidential election.It is being suggested in a great many circles that one of the ways Trump will hit back is by refusing to accept the credentials of Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the United States. The latest view on this in the Independent is that Trump is still threatening to reject Mandelson’s appointment unless the British government accept serious restrictions on his activities.The paper says that Starmer is being placed under increasing pressure by the incoming Trump administration to bow to the undiplomatic demands or face a humiliating and unprecedented veto on his pick for envoy to Washington:Given that the UK has already severed its close relationship with Europe, to lose the United States as well will leave us completely isolated. Let's hope that doesnt happen.