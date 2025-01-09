

In announcing the dissolution of Facebook and Instagram’s factchecking, Zuckerberg said he would likewise shunt Meta’s content moderation teams from the Golden state to the Lone Star state. The CEO said the change of location would “help remove the concern that biased employees are overly censoring content”. Musk moved X’s headquarters to Texas from California, as he has done with SpaceX and Tesla.



Zuckerberg believes that Trump is dictating the terms of mainstream discourse in 2025. The CEO wrote that Meta would “remove restrictions on topics like immigration and gender that are out of touch with mainstream discourse”. Immigration and gender – two of Trump’s main campaign issues, harped on about again and again at his speeches. A dozen years ago, Zuckerberg wrote that immigration was vital to the US’s white-collar economy as he founded an organization to facilitate more of it, aligning with thrust of Barack Obama’s policies with the help of Sandberg.



If one state is biased, so is its replacement. Facebook and Instagram are so large that their terms of service in effect set the Overton window for online conversation across the world. That window has moved to the political right. The politics and laws of the state California allows people obtaining driver’s licenses to choose a non-binary option for their gender, X. Texas, by contrast, bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors. California’s governor has vowed to defend healthcare providers performing out-of-state abortions. Texas instituted a six-week abortion ban in 2021 before Roe v Wade was overturned. The laws and politics of the state will in part determine the acceptable range of discussion on Facebook and Instagram.



The future looks bleak for social media as the right wing in the States seeks to use it to spread its agenda to the rest of the world.

