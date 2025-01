The Independent reports on comments by Britain’s security minister that millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money has been handed to cyber criminals in recent years.The paper says that Dan Jarvis has suggested that hostile actors could have extorted thousands from organisations like the NHS without the Government knowing because there is no mandatory reporting regime.Now the Home Office has launched a consultation on how to crack down on ransomware, with plans under consideration to ban all public sector bodies from making any payments:Internet fraud is a massive concern, but if the government doesnt know if it has been a victim then how are they going to stop it in future?