The Guardian reports that the health secretary has announced that cross-party talks over the future of social care will begin next month with its final recommendations not due until 2028.The paper says that Streeting wants all parties to “agree on the direction on social care for the long term” and added that the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Reform party ha all said they would work together on it:This is all very well of course but since 1997, social care has been the subject of three government commissions, three independent commissions, five white papers and 14 parliamentary committee inquiries. It isn't clear how this latest commission will be any different to Dilnot, which has already been ruled out by the current government as too expensive.There is no point having a national consensus if the government is not prepared to find the money to pay for it. Without that this is just more long grass.