Fantasy economics is back
Independent reports that Liz Truss has sent Sir Keir Starmer a cease and desist letter, warning him to stop saying she “crashed the economy”.
The paper says that the former prime minister’s lawyers have said the remarks - made since the lead-up to the general election - are likely to “cause serious harm to her reputation”, claiming they are “false and defamatory”.
The paper adds that the former Prime Minister's lawyers also suggest that assertions made by the Labour leader before the July general election contributed to Ms Truss losing her South West Norfolk seat:
Sir Keir has repeatedly claimed the former prime minister crashed the economy, referring to the weeks after her 2022 mini-budget which sparked gilt market freefall and a run on sterling after she introduced unfunded tax cuts.
The letter, originally seen by the Telegraph, argues that the fallout did not amount to an economic crash, since there was no fall in economic output or rise in unemployment.
It's difficult to know where to start in writing about this letter, however as one lawyer tweeted, 'in six pages of calling Starmer's remarks about Truss crashing the economy "defamatory", Truss's lawyers never once threaten proceedings if he doesn't comply. It doesn't suggest confidence in their position.'
He goes on: 'All the more remarkable becuase the letter says the statement *is* false and defamatory, and *has already* caused her damage. If that's right, isn't the right response to seek a remedy (even if just an apology)? Suspect the lawyers have privately advised suing would be hopeless.'
Truss practised fantasy economics as Prime Minister, now she is practising fantasy politics. What did she think she was getting into when she stood for Parliament?
