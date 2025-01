Four wrongly accused post-masters may well have been honoured with OBEs in the New Years honours list but the failure to bring the matter to a conclusion by paying out sufficient compensation remains extant.The Mirror reports that almost three quarters of the cash set aside to compensate postmasters hasn't been paid out.The paper says that a damning report has called on the Post Office to be kicked out of the process to put the Horizon IT scandal right, with just £499million of the £1.8billion assigned for payouts to victims having been paid out, meaning 72% is unspent:There were 3,300 victims, many of whom lost their livelihoods and reputations in the scandal. After all this time isn't it time that this was brought to a proper conclusion?