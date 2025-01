The Guardian reports on claims by privacy campaigners that a new app designed to hold citizens’ driving licences, passports and benefits documents risks being used as a “launchpad for a mandatory ID scheme”.Their fears revolve around plans launched last week by Peter Kyle, the technology secretary, for a gov.uk app and gov.uk wallet, intended to save time and hassle for millions by allowing them to carry on their phones digital versions of paper documents, similar to e-government apps already in use in countries including Poland, Estonia and Iceland.These documents would include proofs of right to work in the UK, rights to benefits, veteran ID cards and DBS certificates, which employers use to check the criminal record of someone applying for a role. They add that the technology will include biometric security such as face scans:The government is insistent of course that the use of this app will be purely voluntary and that there will be no central database. Officials also insist that the app and wallet will be highly secure, using security features that are built into modern smartphones, including facial recognition checks similar to those used when people pay using a digital bank card.Nevertheless, Labour have form when it comes to ID cards, and it would be helpful to have assurances and some safeguards in place to ensure that this is not the start of something more.