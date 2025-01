The Guardian reports that Liberal Democrat deputy leader, Daisy Cooper has called for Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, to sack Robert Jenrick for his “divisive comments,” after the shadow justice minister doubled down on his comments about immigrants with “alien cultures”.The paper says that Jenrick was challenged repeatedly on Tuesday morning for having failed to act on the outcome of an inquiry into grooming gangs while he was in the Home Office, despite now demanding one, and for rarely mentioning the issue in the House of Commons until this year:As serious as this issue is, my party's reaction to this, as with other issues, is becoming rather predictable. They call for people to resign so often that they are devaluing the response and undermining their own case. And this time a call for resignation is actually justified. But what is Jenrick up to?Well, the Guardian also reports that Tory insiders have privately accused Robert Jenrick of stoking divisions to fuel his own leadership ambitions.This attempt by Jenrick to carve a constituency for himself is dangerous and irresponsible. A previous Tory leader sacked Enoch Powell when he did something similar, Badenoch should follow suit with her maverick spokesperson and she should do it immediately.