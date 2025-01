If you ever wondered why the last Tory government was such a disaster then you need look no further than former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, charged with reducing irregular immigration. It transpires that this was a subject on which, at best, she had a tenuous grasp only.The Mirror reports that Braverman has been mocked for saying she visited a non-existent "land border" between Italy and Turkey - even though the two countries are hundreds of miles apart. I have illustrated this post with a map for any Tories reading it.The paper says that the former Tory Home Secretary, who was a guest host on LBC radio on Thursday morning, ranted about visiting a wall built by Italy to curb migration:Apparently, she confused Italy with Greece, an easy mistake to make I suppose if you're geographically challenged. I'm surprised she didn't want to build a wall in the English channel. Maybe it would have come up if she hadn't been sacked for allegedly inspiring ugly clashes between police and far-right thugs at the Cenotaph.