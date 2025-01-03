Friday, January 03, 2025
Border Country?
The Mirror reports that Braverman has been mocked for saying she visited a non-existent "land border" between Italy and Turkey - even though the two countries are hundreds of miles apart. I have illustrated this post with a map for any Tories reading it.
The paper says that the former Tory Home Secretary, who was a guest host on LBC radio on Thursday morning, ranted about visiting a wall built by Italy to curb migration:
She told listeners: "Italy have reinforced their borders. They built a wall. I went to see that wall.
"They built a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey. They've got drones. They've got armoured vehicles. They've got soldiers. The numbers crossing that border have plummeted."
But Ms Braverman, who was sacked as Home Secretary, was swiftly ridiculed on X/Twitter, with users questioning how she went to see a wall on a border that could not exist.
Author Sunder Katwala said: "Suella Braverman claims to have been to the Italy/Turkey land border & seen a wall there! A remarkable claim since the countries are not neighbours!" And author Tim Brannigan simply posted a photo of a map with Italy and Turkey circled - clearly showing them nowhere near each other.
Other users joked that she needs to take GCSE Geography - and questioned how she could have ever become Home Secretary. Others posted gifs comparing it to a moment from TV show The Thick of It, which mocks politicians at the heart of government.
Author Otto English, who posted a gif of a cartoon girl riding a horse over a rainbow, said: "Suella Braverman has just told LBC listeners that not only has Italy built a wall on 'its border with Turkey' but that she has been there 'and seen it.' What a loss to politics."
Apparently, she confused Italy with Greece, an easy mistake to make I suppose if you're geographically challenged. I'm surprised she didn't want to build a wall in the English channel. Maybe it would have come up if she hadn't been sacked for allegedly inspiring ugly clashes between police and far-right thugs at the Cenotaph.
