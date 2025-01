The Independent reports that a minister responsible for road safety has abandoned her support for a law targeting dangerous young drivers after joining the government.The paper says that Lilian Greenwood backed a private member’s bill tabled last May calling for Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL), which places restrictions on newly qualified drivers and has been adopted in many countries, but after Keir Starmer appointed her minister for the future of roads following the general election, she said she was not considering introducing the scheme.Greenwood has not explained, however, why she has dropped a policy she recognised as potentially life-saving a few months earlier:Let's hope that whatever measures Greenwood does bring in are as effective in preventing more young deaths.