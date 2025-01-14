Tuesday, January 14, 2025
An online conspiracy?
Mirror reports that Dominic Cummings and Elon Musk, who are both fiercely anti-establishment, are said to be scheming on WhatsApp to derail politics and the government in the UK.
The paper claims that Cummings is helping Musk in his aggressive attacks on Keir Starmer and the Labour government:
The pair, who are both fiercely anti-establishment, are said to be scheming on WhatsApp to derail politics in the UK, according to unconfirmed reports in the Mail on Sunday. Sources told the newspaper that Mr Cummings has been fuelling Mr Musks’s attacks calling for Mr Starmer to be removed as PM and thrown in jail in relation to the grooming gangs scandal.
Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former aide, is also reportedly advising Mr Musk - soon to be Donald Trump's government efficiency tsar - in his bid to cut trillions of pounds of government spending in the US. He has been increasingly engaging with the tech billionaire on X/Twitter - including reposting Mr Musk's posts to his own account.
An ally of Mr Musk told the Mail on Sunday: “It is 100% true that they [Musk and Cummings] are talking about smaller government and the end of the traditional party system. It is not just Elon – Dom is in constant contact with major Silicon Valley figures, who are becoming increasingly anti-woke.”
Mr Cummings, who was embroiled in a scandal over his infamous trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown, is planning a new ‘StartUp Party’ to challenge the status quo in Westminster.
Fears over Mr Musk’s interference in UK politics increased last week after reports emerged that he was looking at ways to replace Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. Sources told the Financial Times Mr Musk believes that “western civilisation itself is threatened” and is examining how he can destabilise the Labour government beyond his aggressive X posts.
The Mirror revealed last week that Mr Musk’s tweets were being monitored by counter-extremism officials at the Home Office’s Homeland Security Group.
It will be interesting to see if being a US government official will slow Musk down in anyway. If he doesnt then the Prime Minister really will have to make official complaints.
The paper claims that Cummings is helping Musk in his aggressive attacks on Keir Starmer and the Labour government:
The pair, who are both fiercely anti-establishment, are said to be scheming on WhatsApp to derail politics in the UK, according to unconfirmed reports in the Mail on Sunday. Sources told the newspaper that Mr Cummings has been fuelling Mr Musks’s attacks calling for Mr Starmer to be removed as PM and thrown in jail in relation to the grooming gangs scandal.
Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former aide, is also reportedly advising Mr Musk - soon to be Donald Trump's government efficiency tsar - in his bid to cut trillions of pounds of government spending in the US. He has been increasingly engaging with the tech billionaire on X/Twitter - including reposting Mr Musk's posts to his own account.
An ally of Mr Musk told the Mail on Sunday: “It is 100% true that they [Musk and Cummings] are talking about smaller government and the end of the traditional party system. It is not just Elon – Dom is in constant contact with major Silicon Valley figures, who are becoming increasingly anti-woke.”
Mr Cummings, who was embroiled in a scandal over his infamous trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown, is planning a new ‘StartUp Party’ to challenge the status quo in Westminster.
Fears over Mr Musk’s interference in UK politics increased last week after reports emerged that he was looking at ways to replace Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. Sources told the Financial Times Mr Musk believes that “western civilisation itself is threatened” and is examining how he can destabilise the Labour government beyond his aggressive X posts.
The Mirror revealed last week that Mr Musk’s tweets were being monitored by counter-extremism officials at the Home Office’s Homeland Security Group.
It will be interesting to see if being a US government official will slow Musk down in anyway. If he doesnt then the Prime Minister really will have to make official complaints.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home