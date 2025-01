The Guardian reports on a new report which concludes that the Welsh government is failing to halt the “alarming” decline in nature, putting iconic species at risk.The paper says that Labour ministers have been accused of overseeing “delays, undelivered commitments and missed deadlines” by the Senedd’s cross-party climate change, environment and infrastructure committee, with one in six Welsh species threatened with extinction:After twenty five and a half years in charge, one would have thought that Labour might have grasped the problem by now and was in the process of putting in place measures to deal with it. This report says otherwise.